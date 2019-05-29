close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sunny Leone

South industry will help me grow: Sunny Leone

On the Bollywood front, the 38-year-old has been roped in for a horror-comedy called "Coca Cola".

South industry will help me grow: Sunny Leone
File photo

New Delhi: Actress Sunny Leone, who is foraying into the southern film industry with movies like "Rangeela" and "Veeramadevi", believes it will help her grow.

"Nothing is tough when you enjoy doing it or are passionate about the same. South industry will definitely help me grow," Sunny told IANS.

"Being able to learn about a new culture is something that I like and enjoy a lot," added the actress.

On the Bollywood front, the 38-year-old has been roped in for a horror-comedy called "Coca Cola".

She says there`s room for all genres.

"Today, content sells and if it`s good, people will bite into it. So, there is room for every genre and an audience for the same."

Tags:
Sunny LeoneRangeelaVeeramadeviBollywood
Next
Story

Tamil film Kanaa remade in Telugu as 'Kousalya Krishnamurthy'

Must Watch

PT4M23S

Deshhit: Will Amit Shah get into Cabinet ?