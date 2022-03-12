हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Malavika Mohanan

South star Malavika Mohanan appreciates Samantha Ruth Prabhu for her 'bold career choices'

Malavika Mohanan thinks Samantha's choices has landed her in the top of her game.

South star Malavika Mohanan appreciates Samantha Ruth Prabhu for her &#039;bold career choices&#039;

Hyderabad: Actress Malavika Mohanan, who was interviewed regarding her latest movie 'Maaran' starring Dhanush K Raja, spoke highly of fellow actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

On being quizzed on who inspires her as an actress, the actress said that Samantha's work inspires her the most. The noted actress adds that Samantha has made bold career choices, which makes her more special than anyone else.

"She never shy away from doing variant roles. Samantha took extra risks in her choices. For example, 'Family Man 2' as she knew that weightage of the series, took up the role, which has landed her in Bollywood, with grace", the 'Petta' actress said.

Malavika thinks Samantha's choices has landed her in the top of her game.

Malavika Mohanan's 'Maaran' has started streaming on Disney Hotstar from Friday. Malavika Mohanan is one of the most-happening actresses, and her appearance in Vijay-starrer 'Maste' earned her good name.

However, Malavika has just begun her career in the industry, and wish to grow at her own pace.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Malavika MohananSamantha Ruth PrabhuMalavika Mohanan picsSamanthaSamantha pics
Next
Story

Telugu producer Bellamkonda Suresh and actor son Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas booked for Rs 85 lakh cheating case

Must Watch

PT13M3S

How did AAP win in Punjab?