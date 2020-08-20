South stars Jayam Ravi-Nidhhi Agerwal's Tamil movie 'Bhoomi' trends on Twitter - Here's why!

New Delhi: Popular Tamil actor Jayam Ravi starrer upcoming venture 'Bhoomi' took social media by fire. The fresh stills from Tamil drama 'Bhoomi' have been released by the makers and internet can't keep calm. The film also marks actress Nidhhi Agerwal's Tamil debut on-screen.

Home Movie Makers production took to Twitter and posted some fresh stills of 'Bhoomi'.

Tamil musical 'Bhoomi' is touted as actor Jayam Ravi's most awaited venture and it's top trend on the micro-blogging site proves it rightaway.

Jayam Ravi, whose original name is Ravi Mohan made his debut in 2003 release 'Jayam'. It was directed by his elder brother Mohan Raja and produced by his father. He was later seen in M. Kumaran S/O Mahalakshmi, Unakkum Enakkum, Santhosh Subramaniam, Thillalangadi and Thani Oruvan.

Amongst many other honours and accolades, Jayam Ravi has won three SIIMA Awards as of now.

On the work front, he has 'Bhoomi', 'Janaganamana' and 'Ponniyin Selvan' in the pipeline.