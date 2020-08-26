South stars Nani and Sudheer Babu starrer edgy thriller 'V' trailer out - Watch

New Delhi: Popular south stars Nani and Sudheer Babu will be next seen in an edgy action thriller titled 'V'. The makers have released the trailer of the much-awaited entertainer which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch 'V' trailer here:

Speaking about the highly-anticipated trailer natural star Nani said, “For any artist, it is an out-of-the-world feeling to see fans shower you with love and appreciation! The movie is special to me – since it marks my 25th film. To have found such an interesting way to honour all my fans through this unique reveal has been truly exciting. The trailer is a sneak peek into the action-packed, edge-of-the-seat thrill that the movie promises! This is also my 3rd film with Sri Venkateswara Creations and the director Mohana Krishna which makes it all the more special. It is always a pleasure working with them.”

“Fans enjoy the atmosphere of a big release. We didn't want to take that fun away from them this time. I’m happy to see the fans participating in the trailer launch. They have always been my strength. V is an action drama which is worth their wait. Our collective efforts will be appreciated, I'm sure about it. The humongous response for the trailer is an indication of that", said Sudheer Babu.

Produced by Dil Raju, Shirish and Harshith Reddy, 'V' is directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti with music composed by Amit Trivedi.

The gritty action-thriller stars Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari. It is releasing on September 5, 2020.

