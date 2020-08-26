हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nani

South stars Nani and Sudheer Babu starrer edgy thriller 'V' trailer out - Watch

The gritty action-thriller 'V' stars Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari. It is releasing on September 5, 2020.

South stars Nani and Sudheer Babu starrer edgy thriller &#039;V&#039; trailer out - Watch

New Delhi: Popular south stars Nani and Sudheer Babu will be next seen in an edgy action thriller titled 'V'. The makers have released the trailer of the much-awaited entertainer which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. 

Watch 'V' trailer here:

Speaking about the highly-anticipated trailer natural star Nani said, “For any artist, it is an out-of-the-world feeling to see fans shower you with love and appreciation! The movie is special to me – since it marks my 25th film. To have found such an interesting way to honour all my fans through this unique reveal has been truly exciting. The trailer is a sneak peek into the action-packed, edge-of-the-seat thrill that the movie promises! This is also my 3rd film with Sri Venkateswara Creations and the director Mohana Krishna which makes it all the more special. It is always a pleasure working with them.”

“Fans enjoy the atmosphere of a big release. We didn't want to take that fun away from them this time. I’m happy to see the fans participating in the trailer launch. They have always been my strength. V is an action drama which is worth their wait. Our collective efforts will be appreciated, I'm sure about it. The humongous response for the trailer is an indication of that", said Sudheer Babu. 

Produced by Dil Raju, Shirish and Harshith Reddy, 'V' is directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti with music composed by Amit Trivedi. 

The gritty action-thriller stars Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari. It is releasing on September 5, 2020.
 

Tags:
Nanivv filmsouth moviesSouth actorSouth filmsSudheer BabuAditi Rao Hydari
Next
Story

Watch these 5 upcoming south movies on OTT platform to enjoy regional flavour!
  • 32,34,474Confirmed
  • 59,449Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M49S

Suspicious youth caught near Parliament, CRPF recovered codewords in paper