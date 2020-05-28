हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mahesh Babu

South superstar Mahesh Babu's mirror selfie with daughter and height check video with son is winning the internet - Watch

Amid lockdown to fight against the deadly novel coronavirus, Mahesh Babu stepped forward and donated Rs 1 crore to CM Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. 

South superstar Mahesh Babu&#039;s mirror selfie with daughter and height check video with son is winning the internet - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: South superstar Mahesh Babu has an ocean of fan following. The actor is a full-on family man and likes to spend time with kids and wife Namrata Shirodkar - a former Miss India and actress. The couple has a son named Gautam and daughter Sitara. 

The Internet loves these star kids and especially Mahesh Babu' social media shenanigans with the two. In one of his Instagram posts, the superstar can be seen doing a 'height check ' with his 13-year-old son, who is all set to be taller than proud daddy. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Height check!! He’s tall #LockdownShenanigans

A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh) on

And in this mirror selfie with daughter Sitara, the cool father-daughter duo is winning hearts of the netizens. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Finding our reflections!! Mastering the mirror selfie with @sitaraghattamaneni 

A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh) on

Amid lockdown to fight against the deadly novel coronavirus, the actor stepped forward and donated Rs 1 crore to CM Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He even appreciated the efforts of Telangana police for ensuring the safety of the citizens and working hard throughout.

Mahesh Babu even urged everyone to practice social distancing as well as fear distancing to win against the COVID-19 pandemic. 

 

Tags:
Mahesh BabuMahesh Babu daughterNamrata ShirodkarMahesh Babu sonGautam
Next
Story

Samantha Akkineni garners 10mn Insta followers, donates to 10 NGOs
  • 1,58,333Confirmed
  • 4,531Deaths

Full coverage

  • 53,71,147Confirmed
  • 3,54,920Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M30S

Heatwave conditions to recede from today, rain likely in northeast India