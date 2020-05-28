South superstar Mahesh Babu's mirror selfie with daughter and height check video with son is winning the internet - Watch

New Delhi: South superstar Mahesh Babu has an ocean of fan following. The actor is a full-on family man and likes to spend time with kids and wife Namrata Shirodkar - a former Miss India and actress. The couple has a son named Gautam and daughter Sitara.

The Internet loves these star kids and especially Mahesh Babu' social media shenanigans with the two. In one of his Instagram posts, the superstar can be seen doing a 'height check ' with his 13-year-old son, who is all set to be taller than proud daddy.

And in this mirror selfie with daughter Sitara, the cool father-daughter duo is winning hearts of the netizens.

Amid lockdown to fight against the deadly novel coronavirus, the actor stepped forward and donated Rs 1 crore to CM Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He even appreciated the efforts of Telangana police for ensuring the safety of the citizens and working hard throughout.

Mahesh Babu even urged everyone to practice social distancing as well as fear distancing to win against the COVID-19 pandemic.