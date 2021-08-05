हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kuruthi

South superstar Mohanlal congratulates Prithviraj Sukumaran for his BIG Onam release Kuruthi!

Kuruthi trailer was released recently and has left fans excited for the BIG Onam release.

South superstar Mohanlal congratulates Prithviraj Sukumaran for his BIG Onam release Kuruthi!
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

New Delhi: South release Kuruthi has been making the right noise ever since the trailer launched a day back. While fans can't wait for the thriller to launch, South superstar Mohanlal seems impressed by the gripping trailer.

Lalettan and Prithviraj share a warm and strong bond of friendship and the former took to his social media to extend his best wishes to Prithviraj and the entire team of Kuruthi.

See the post here: 

Directed by Manu Warrier, Kuruthi features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Roshan Mathew, Srindaa, Mammukoya, Srindaa, Shine Tom Chacko and Murali Gopi in pivotal roles.

Kuruthi will premiere globally this Onam, on August 11, 2021, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

 

