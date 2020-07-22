हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Suriya

South superstar Suriya's birthday on July 23, fans make special posters!

Noted south movie critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the poster of Suriya on his birthday eve

South superstar Suriya&#039;s birthday on July 23, fans make special posters!

New Delhi: South superstar Suriya celebrates his birthday on July 23 and on the special occasion, his ocean of fan army decided to get their creative juices at work. Several interesting posters set the buzz on social media on the eve of Suriya's birthday. 

Noted south movie critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the poster of Suriya on his birthday eve. Take a look: 

Here's a look at what Suriya fans have been up to on Twitter: 

Born as Saravanan Sivakumar, actor Suriya made his acting debut in 1997 release 'Nerukku Ner'. However, it was in 2001 hit 'Nandha' that he got appreciation, followed by 'Kaakha Kaakha' in 2003.  

Movies like 'Pithamagan', 'Perazhagan', 'Ghajini', 'Vaaranam Aayiram', 'Ayan', 'Singam' trilogy, 7aum Arivu, and 24 amongst various other powerful roles which made Suriya a blockbuster star.

He got married to actress Jyothika on September 11, 2006, and the couple has two children.

Here's wishing Suriya a very happy birthday!
 

