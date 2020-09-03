हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Thalapathy Vijay

South superstar Thalapathy Vijay's old dance video with Kajal Aggarwal hits internet - Watch

His upcoming Tamil actioner 'Master' is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. 'Master' features actor Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: South superstar Thalapathy Vijay enjoys an ocean of fan following. While his fans are all set to be entertained with his upcoming venture 'Master', an old video of him from the film 'Jilla' featuring Kajal Aggarwal has surfaced on social media. Fans can't keep calm looking at Vijay having a blast on the sets and dancing with the team. 

A  netizen shared the video on Twitter: 

Thalapathy Vijay's is the highest-paid actor in Tamil cinema, reportedly. His 2019 release 'Bigil', which happens to be his third collaboration with maverick filmmaker Atlee emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil movie last year. 

Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Ramya Subramanian amongst others, play important roles. 

The release of 'Master' has been pushed ahead due to the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak.

 

