SS Rajamouli Brews Candid Conversation With Prashanth Neel, Prabhas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran - Check Promo Here

New Delhi: Ahead of the release of 'Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire', starring Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel, ace director SS Rajamouli interviews Prabhas, director Prashanth Neel and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Following the massive response to the teaser, trailer and the songs the film is doing magic in the advance booking which was opened recently. In a recent surprise, the makers Hombale Films made a special announcement revealing an exciting announcement of the interview ahead of the film's release on Tuesday, December 19th.

Sharing the teaser of the interview, makers wrote, "The special interview with @ssrajamouli garu and the dynamic trio of #Salaar will be released this Tuesday, December 19th. Stay tuned for the full interview. #Prabhas #PrashanthNeel @PrithviOfficial #SalaarCeaseFire #SalaarCeaseFireOnDec22"

The anticipation of the audiences for the excitement is sure to be raised as watching the trio SS Rajamouli - Prashanth Neel and Prabhas together is one of a kind experience. Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The film will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023.

The Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire also marks the biggest collaboration of the two powerhouses of Indian cinema, the KGF director Prashanth Neel and 'Baahubali' star Prabhas, who are coming together for the first time to create this mega action-packed cinematic spectacle.

Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar in the film, along with an ensemble cast of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The movie has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

Few months ago, makers unveiled the teaser of the film.

The teaser delivers glimpses of the thrilling action from the extensive universe created by Neel. Well-studded with massive scale and ensemble cast, the makers have treated the viewers to some eye-capturing glimpses in the violent teaser. In the less than 2-minute teaser, veteran actor Tinnu Anand can be seen in a fearless avatar surrounded by several armed men who point their guns at him and are ready to fire and it further goes on to introduce Prabhas, as if hinting that he is the king of the jungle.