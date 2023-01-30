SS Rajamouli Unveils Teaser of Nani-Keerthy Suresh Starrer ‘Dasara’- Watch

New Delhi: Bringing all the massive rage from a rural setup of Veeralapalli, the teaser of Natural star Nani and Keerthy Suresh starrer upcoming 'Dasara' is here to fill the audience’s souls with all the thrill. The teaser of this Srikanth Odela directorial is launched by the celebrated filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli and it has everything grand to watch out for in the theaters on March 30, 2023.

The teaser takes a dig into a story of a Bar in a rural setup of Veeralapalli, with Singareni collieries as a backdrop, influences the socio-economic conditions of people, their political ambitions, and power struggle. The teaser brings along the unbeatable swag of Natural star Nani. Well-studded with raw and ferocious large-screen spectacle, the teaser guarantees a whole lot of thrill in the theaters.

Fans were all praise for the teaser and showered their love in the comments section. “Nani is the only one actor who chooses good scripts. His select selection is always impressive,” a user wrote. “Nani Is Not Simply Acting just He is Just Living in His Character,” another user wrote.

Watch the teaser here

Made under the direction of Srikanth Odela, Dasara stars Natural star Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Samuthirakani, Zarina Wahab, Sai Kumar, and Rajsekhar Aningi. The film is all set to release in theaters on March 30, 2023 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.