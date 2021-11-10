SS Rajamouli's RRR mass anthem titled 'Naacho Naacho' starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR out - Watch

New Delhi: SS Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus RRR is high on the buzzword. The visual delight will release on January 7, 2022. The makers have dropped the RRR Mass Anthem - Naacho Naacho song online.

The catchy song gives us a glimpse of Ram Charan and Jr. NTR shaking a leg together. The opulent set of the film is visible in the background. The song features Ram Charan and Jr. NTR grooving to the peppy beats together.

RRR is set in pre-independence India, the film is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju, portrayed by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan respectively.

The biggest multi-starrer of India features, Ram Charan, NTR Jr along with Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. The project is helmed by SS Rajamouli, who was also the mastermind behind the record breaking Baahubali series.

PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and have also bought the worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

‘RRR’ will hit the screens worldwide on January 7, 2022.