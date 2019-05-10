Sundeep Kishan starrer Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene teaser impresses fans

After a long wait, the teaser of Sundeep Kishan’s upcoming thriller film Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene was unveiled and it is going viral for all the right reasons. The teaser was unveiled on the occasion of Sundeep’s birthday.

This film is a Telugu and Tamil bilingual and is directed by Carthick Raju. Sundeep Kishan is being praised by all his fans for the amazing script he has chosen to be part of. The new concept has impressed many of the movie buffs.

The film has Anya Singh as the leading lady and is a horror thriller. The teaser has stolen the limelight from all over and is pretty gripping. Sundeep seems to be basking in the love of numerous fans after the teaser release. After receiving some good responses, Sundeep took to Twitter to thank all his fans for the amazing response for the teaser.

He wrote, “Thank you for the love...was really looking forward to your response to the teaser..& the fact that all of you loved it made my day Love you all #NinuVeedaniNeedanuNene teaser :) Clocks its 1st Million :) What if you see someone else in the mirror instead of yourself...’’ (sic), he thanked.

The film also has Posani Krishna Murali, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore and others in key roles. Rahul Ramakrishna is playing the antagonist in this film which marks his first film in a negative role. Well, he always wanted to do one negative shaded role.

The film will be released sometime later.