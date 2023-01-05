topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentRegional
SUNNY LEONE

Sunny Leone’s film ‘Oh My Ghost’ to release in Kerala and Karnataka on THIS date!

Sunny Leone took to Instagram and announced that her new film ‘Oh My Ghost’ will release on January 6, 2023 in the states of Kerala and Karnataka.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 04:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Sunny Leone’s film ‘Oh My Ghost’ to release in Kerala and Karnataka on THIS date!

New Delhi: Actress Sunny Leone took to Instagram and announced that her new film ‘Oh My Ghost’ will release on January 6, 2023 in the states of Kerala and Karnataka. Sharing the poster of the film, she wrote, “So excited to announce that #OhMyGhost is releasing tomorrow (6th Jan) in theatres in Kerala and Karnataka.” 

Fans of the actress could not keep their calm as soon as they saw the poster and started showering their love in the comments section. “Love you Sunny,” commented one fan with heart emojis. “I'm sure you will make any role so easy by ur wonderful and top class acting,” added another user with fire emojis. 

See the poster shared by Sunny Leone

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Helmed by R Yuvan, ‘Oh My Ghost’ is a horror comedy which revolves around an aspiring adult filmmaker and his girlfriend, who reach a haunted bungalow, not realizing that he had a past that has led him to a ghost, who was once a powerful queen. Sunny Leone plays the lead character Mayasena (Sunny Leone), a powerful queen who lived many centuries ago. The film also boasts a talented bunch of actors including Satish, Yogi Babu, Darsha Gupta, Mottai Rajendran, Ravi Maria, Ramesh Thilak, Arjunan, and Thanga Durai. 

Sunny Leone is currently hosting ‘Splitsvilla’ X4 alongside television actor Arjun Bijlani. The actress made her Bollywood debut with the 2012 erotic thriller 'Jism 2' and went on to star in several Bollywood films such as 'Jackpot', 'Ragini MMS 2', 'Ek Paheli Leela', 'Tera Intezaar'. 

Live Tv

Sunny LeoneSunny Leone new filmSunny Leone picsSunny Leone new film posterOh my ghostOh my ghost release dateoh my ghost story

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who set up a settlement on railway land in Haldwani?
DNA Video
DNA: How did Ferozeshah Kotla become the 'fort' of Tantriks?
DNA Video
DNA: When music composer RD Burman died in 1994
DNA Video
DNA : Women officer posted in world's highest battlefield
DNA Video
DNA: Exposing the misleading ranking of 'V-Dem'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Europe's 'hypocrisy' on terrorists
DNA Video
DNA: Campaign to save Shri Sammed Shikharji
DNA Video
DNA: SC believes in demonetisation, opposition does not?
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous science fiction writer Isaac Asimov was born in 1920
DNA Video
DNA: Target Killing or Genocide Conspiracy?