Sunny Leone’s film ‘Oh My Ghost’ to release in Kerala and Karnataka on THIS date!

New Delhi: Actress Sunny Leone took to Instagram and announced that her new film ‘Oh My Ghost’ will release on January 6, 2023 in the states of Kerala and Karnataka. Sharing the poster of the film, she wrote, “So excited to announce that #OhMyGhost is releasing tomorrow (6th Jan) in theatres in Kerala and Karnataka.”

Fans of the actress could not keep their calm as soon as they saw the poster and started showering their love in the comments section. “Love you Sunny,” commented one fan with heart emojis. “I'm sure you will make any role so easy by ur wonderful and top class acting,” added another user with fire emojis.

See the poster shared by Sunny Leone

Helmed by R Yuvan, ‘Oh My Ghost’ is a horror comedy which revolves around an aspiring adult filmmaker and his girlfriend, who reach a haunted bungalow, not realizing that he had a past that has led him to a ghost, who was once a powerful queen. Sunny Leone plays the lead character Mayasena (Sunny Leone), a powerful queen who lived many centuries ago. The film also boasts a talented bunch of actors including Satish, Yogi Babu, Darsha Gupta, Mottai Rajendran, Ravi Maria, Ramesh Thilak, Arjunan, and Thanga Durai.

Sunny Leone is currently hosting ‘Splitsvilla’ X4 alongside television actor Arjun Bijlani. The actress made her Bollywood debut with the 2012 erotic thriller 'Jism 2' and went on to star in several Bollywood films such as 'Jackpot', 'Ragini MMS 2', 'Ek Paheli Leela', 'Tera Intezaar'.