Suriya Gets Injured On Sets Of Kanguva, Film Shoot Halted

NEW DELHI: Actor Suriya has been busy with the shooting of his upcoming film 'Kanguva', a Tamil period-drama. The film is directed by Siruthai Siva and the shooting has been taking place at a film city in Chennai. According to TOI report, a grand set has been erected by the makers for the shoot of film.

The latest report stated that a rope camera lost control during the shooting of 'Kanguva' and it fell on Suriya, thus leaving him injured. The report further mentioned that the actor suffered injuries on his shoulder after which the shoot was halt.



Fortunately, it was a minor mishap and no major injury was caused to Suriya. According to another report, the actor has been advised by the doctor for a two-week bed rest.



Meanwhile, Suriya was expected to wrap up the film for his portions in 'Kanguva' this month and the entire filming was slated to be over by next month. However, with the latest development, there may be a slight delay in production.



'Kanguva' was announced in August 2022 with the tentative title 'Suriya 42' as it became Suriya's 42nd film in a leading role. The shooting of the film has taken place in Goa, Kerala, Kodaikanal, and Rajahmundry. The official title 'Kanguva' was announced in April 2023.



'Kanguva' stars Suriya in six roles, leading an ensemble cast that includes Disha Patani and Bobby Deol, alongside Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, K. S. Ravikumar, and B. S. Avinash. The film will mark the Tamil debut of Disha and Bobby.



It is scheduled to be released theatrically in early 2024 in standard, 3D and IMAX formats. The official release date of the film is yet to be announced.

