close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Guneet Monga

Suriya to star in Guneet Monga's maiden Tamil venture

Suriya said he is excited to team up with Kongara and Monga.

Suriya to star in Guneet Monga&#039;s maiden Tamil venture
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Chennai: South superstar Suriya will be toplining Guneet Monga's maiden Tamil production, the producer announced Tuesday.

The film, titled "Soorarai Pottru", will be directed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Monga's Sikhya Entertainment in collaboration with Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian and Aalif Surti.

Monga's 2018 production "Period. End of Sentence", recently bagged the Best Documentary Short Subject award at the 91st Academy Awards.

She has also produced Bollywood films such as "Masaan", "The Lunchbox", "Shahid" and "Haraamkhor", among others.

"It's been a great year for us at Sikhya Entertainment, it started with winning an Oscar for our documentary 'Period: End of Sentence' and then a Filmfare for 'Plus Minus'.

"We are so thrilled to start our journey in Tamil cinema with none other than Suriya for our film 'Soorarai Pottru'. Suriya is a national icon and one of the best actors in our country," Monga said in a statement.

Suriya said he is excited to team up with Kongara and Monga.

"It's a delight working on this project with director Sudha Kongara and with Guneet Monga, a talented young lady, who's work has been appreciated globally and won an Oscar. 'Soorarai Pottru' will bring together highly skilled people on one platform to entertain the audiences in a different level," he said.

The first look of the film, which will also feature Aparna Balamurali, was released by the makers last week. 

 

Tags:
Guneet MongaSuriyaTamil cinemaTamil movierajsekar karpoorasundarapandianSoorarai PottruSikhya EntertainmentAalif Surti
Next
Story

Samantha Akkineni confirms doing cameo 'Manmadhudu 2'

Must Watch

PT1M40S

Deshhit: Modi government's major decision to strengthen the army