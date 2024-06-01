Advertisement
Tamannaah Bhatia Secures A Spot In IMDb’s Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars, Surpasses Nayanthara, Prabhas

The actress is the second South Indian actress after Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who ranks 13th on the list, to surpass the likes of Nayanthara, Prabhas, Dhanush, Ram Charan, and more. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2024, 02:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Pan India star Tamannaah Bhatia has added another feather to her cap by securing the 16th position in IMDb's prestigious list of the ‘Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars of the Last Decade Globally’. The list is based on the IMDb's weekly rankings from January 2014 through April 2024. The actress is the second South Indian actress after Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who ranks 13th on the list, to surpass the likes of Nayanthara, Prabhas, Dhanush, Ram Charan, and more. This accolade is a testament to her widespread popularity and her contribution to the film industry. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The actress, who started her acting journey almost two decades ago, has seamlessly transitioned between different genres, languages, and even mediums. She has scored several blockbusters in every language, which speaks highly of the actress' versatility as well as it throws light on her popularity. On the work front, Tamannaah is currently enjoying the success of ‘Aranmanai 4’, which emerged as the first Tamil film to cross Rs 100 crore in 2024, proving the actress' prowess of churning blockbusters. 

She has an interesting lineup of projects up for release. She has ‘Odela 2’ in Telugu and Nikkhil Advani’s ‘Vedaa’ with John Abraham in Hindi. On OTT, she will be seen in Dharmatic’s ‘Daring Partners’. 

