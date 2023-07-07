trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2631896
TAMANNAAH BHATIA

Tamannaah Bhatia Sets Screen Ablaze With Her Fiery Moves In Jailer's First Single 'Kaavaalaa'

The peppy number featuring Tamannah Bhatia has now taken social media by storm.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 01:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Tamannaah Bhatia has recently been riding on the success of her back-to-back Hindi releases, 'Jee Karda' on Amazon Prime and 'Lust Stories 2' on Netflix. Now, the actress has once again become the talk of the town as her dance number from the Tamil film Jailer, titled Kaavaalaa, was finally released on July 6th amid much anticipation. Tamannaah will be seen sharing screen space with the legendary Rajinikanth in the much-awaited film.

After the launch of a quirky promo video for Kaavaalaa, featuring music composer Anirudh Ravichander and director Nelson, which went viral, the peppy number has now taken social media by storm. Tamannaah Bhatia has set the screen ablaze with her fiery dance moves in the music video of Kaavaalaa. Ardent fans of the actress cannot get over her captivating moves and have also been hooked to the catchy tunes of the Jailer song. She has never looked so graceful and alluring, as she does in Kaavaalaa, and the masses are completely enamoured by her magnetic screen presence in the music video.

 

Tamannaah Bhatia is truly on a roll, basking in the success of her recently released projects. And she continues to garner immense love from audiences with the release of Kaavaalaa. But that's not all for the actress this year! Besides Jailer, she has 'Bandra' in Malayalam and 'Bhola Shankar' in Telugu, 'Aranamanai 4' in Tamil in the pipeline.

