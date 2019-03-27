Tamil television host Dhivyadharshini joins the cast of Telugu film 'Romantic'

Popular television host Dhivyadharshini is making her Telugu debut and fans are on cloud nine after learning this news. The actor took to Twitter to share the news that she is part of upcoming film Romantic, an Anil Paduri directorial and she thanked the director for the strong role offered to her.

She took part in the Goa schedule and upon completing it, she shared her excitement on being part of this wonderful film.

She clicked a photograph with Akash Puri, the lead actor of the film and posted it on her official Twitter handle and wrote, “So happpy to finish the first schedule of #Romantic movie with my sweetheart Hero @ActorAkashPuri fun working... Thnks for the love n respect dear team n spl Thnks @purijagan sir for trustin me n @Charmmeofficial darling n director @anilpaduri garu @PuriConnects #Goa.” (sic)

Dhivyadarshini is popularly known as DD and she has been on Tamil television since her childhood and over all these years, she has made a mark for herself. From dance shows to news-based shows, there is nothing that this host, who turned an actress, hasn’t ventured into.

Romantic is being produced by Puri Jagannaadh and Charmee Kaur who took a break from acting and is now working with the filmmaker for his banner Puri Connects. Puri himself directed Mehbooba, the debut film of his son Akash Puri, but it was a debacle at the box office. So this time, Puri is supervising the film and is making a debutant direct it.

Mandira Bedi and Makarand Deshpande are also part of this and they will be playing some really important roles in this film which has Keiti Sharma as the leading lady. The team will soon head to the third schedule of the film and it is expected to release later this year.

On the other hand, Puri Jagannadh is busy directing iSmart Shankar, which has Ram Pothineni as the lead actor