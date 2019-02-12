Tamil, Telugu films have organically happened to me: Upen Patel

Mumbai: Actor Upen Patel, after appearing in five back-to-back Tamil films in the last two years and working with top directors such as Shankar, A.R. Murugadoss and R. Kannan, is all excited to make his debut in the Telugu film industry. He says he became a part of southern filmdom organically.

The mega project, which has already begun shooting in Jaisalmer, is being directed by Thiru. The action spy thriller will reportedly be shot on a budget of Rs 50 crore.

"I feel blessed that I'm working in three different languages of cinema. I'm so grateful to be making my debut in the Telugu film industry with such a big project and being able to showcase my talent to a new audience.

"Honestly, I never really looked beyond Bollywood but there are a lot of makers that believe in my ability and want to work with me in the south. Hence, Tamil and Telugu films have organically happened to me," Upen said in a telephonic interview.

Asked how he feels about the fan following and appreciation in south India, he said: "I'm equally shocked at how popular I'm becoming in the south. I really appreciate the original content being made in here, and love the content I'm being offered. The characters with negative shades are a big part of their films. So, they invest in making the antagonist very strong."

Upen will be seen playing the main antagonist opposite action superstar Gopichand in his Telugu film.

Is he nervous?

"I never feel pressure. I'm confident in my abilities and I know my job. I am excited and raring to go," said Upen, who is currently shooting in Jaisalmer for a 90-day schedule.

"Jaisalmer is a beautiful place and many films have been shot here. So far the weather has been on our side and the filming is going well," he added.

