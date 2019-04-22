close

Telugu cinema's storytelling in its best time: Rana Daggubati

Telugu film "Jersey" is the story of a middle-aged cricketer whose career failed to take off and is under pressure to give up on his dream.

Telugu cinema&#039;s storytelling in its best time: Rana Daggubati

Hyderabad: Actor Rana Daggubati has praised the Telugu film industry and said it is in its best form and time. "Telugu cinema's storytelling in its best time! 'Jersey' what a simple, beautiful story told with excellent craftsmanship," Rana tweeted on Monday.

Earlier, Rana who has acted in Telugu films like "Arrambam" and "Dongaata", lauded actor Nani's performance in the sports drama. 

"Nani you, my friend, are the amongst the country's best! Shraddha Srinath watched you with moist eyes. You were excellent. Satyaraj Garu awesome, always!" he had tweeted. 

Nani replied: "You are a true fan of cinema. I knew you will love it. Thank you."

"Jersey" is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and produced by Suryadevara Naga.

 

 

