हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uppena

Telugu movie Uppena leaked online on Tamilrockers and other torrent sites

Uppena is directed by debutant Bucchi Babu Sana and stars Panja Vaisshnav Tej,  Krithi Shetty, Vijay Sethupathi, Sesha Raayanam and others. The romantic drama is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar. Uppena is expected to release on Netflix on 11 April.

Telugu movie Uppena leaked online on Tamilrockers and other torrent sites
Pic source: movie still

New Delhi: Telugu romantic drama movie Uppena, which was released in theatres on February 12, has been leaked online on Tamilrockers, Telegram, MovieRulz, and other torrent sites in HD quality. This is a huge blow for the movie, which opened to a good box office collection in theatres amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The leak online would deter the audience from visiting the cinema halls to watch it. This is not a first instance of a movie being leaked online. Earlier, Lahore Confidential, Pudhu Kaalai, Sufiyum Sujatayum, AK vs AK, Laxmii, Ashram 2, Ludo, Chhalaang, Dark, Rasbhari, Bulbbul, Paatal Lok, Aarya, Penguin, Gulabo Sitabo, Chintu Ka Birthday, Choked, Ratkanchal, Ghoomketu, Betaal, Illegal, Family Man, The Raikar Case, Hundred, Extraction, Hasmukh, Money Heist, The Lion King and Frozen 2 have been leaked online on torrent websites.

Uppena is directed by debutant Bucchi Babu Sana and stars Panja Vaisshnav Tej,  Krithi Shetty, Vijay Sethupathi, Sesha Raayanam and others. The romantic drama is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar.

Uppena is expected to release on Netflix on 11 April. The producers have sold the digital streaming rights to the OTT giant.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UppenaTelugu movieonlie leakTorrentTamilrockers
Next
Story

Master Box Office report: Thalapathy Vijay starrer stays strong, beats Theri in Chennai

Must Watch

PT2M16S

Principal convicted of rape in Patna sentenced to death