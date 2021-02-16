Telugu movie Uppena leaked online on Tamilrockers and other torrent sites

New Delhi: Telugu romantic drama movie Uppena, which was released in theatres on February 12, has been leaked online on Tamilrockers, Telegram, MovieRulz, and other torrent sites in HD quality. This is a huge blow for the movie, which opened to a good box office collection in theatres amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The leak online would deter the audience from visiting the cinema halls to watch it. This is not a first instance of a movie being leaked online. Earlier, Lahore Confidential, Pudhu Kaalai, Sufiyum Sujatayum, AK vs AK, Laxmii, Ashram 2, Ludo, Chhalaang, Dark, Rasbhari, Bulbbul, Paatal Lok, Aarya, Penguin, Gulabo Sitabo, Chintu Ka Birthday, Choked, Ratkanchal, Ghoomketu, Betaal, Illegal, Family Man, The Raikar Case, Hundred, Extraction, Hasmukh, Money Heist, The Lion King and Frozen 2 have been leaked online on torrent websites.

Uppena is directed by debutant Bucchi Babu Sana and stars Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Krithi Shetty, Vijay Sethupathi, Sesha Raayanam and others. The romantic drama is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar.

Uppena is expected to release on Netflix on 11 April. The producers have sold the digital streaming rights to the OTT giant.