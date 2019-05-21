close

Telugu suspense thriller Vishwamitra to release on June 14

The film is all about a middle-class woman who gets along and believes everyone as if they are her own. 

Vishwamitra, a suspense thriller is all set for a worldwide release on June 14. The film has completed its Censor formalities and has got 'U/A' certificate. 

Starring Prasanna Kumar, Nandita Raj, Sathyam Rajesh and Ashutosh Rana, the film is presented by Phani Tirumalashetty.  The exciting thriller is produced by Madhavi Addanki, S Rajinikanth and Raajkiran.

The film is all about a middle-class woman who gets along and believes everyone as if they are her own. When she faces a big problem in her life, an unknown person comes to her rescue. This thriller is directed by Raajkiran of 'Geethanjali' and 'Tripura' fame, the film's story links the creation and human imagination.

Announcing the release date, producer-director Raajkiran says, "The Censor Board members have appreciated our movie.  Our faith in the product has only increased after listening to their praises.  'Vishwamitra' says that anything is possible in the Universe.  Nandita will be seen as a middle-class girl, while Sathyam Rajesh is the one who helps her.  Ashutosh Rana plays the heroine's boss, while her friend's character is played by Prasanna.  We have completed the business dealings related to the film.  Zee Telugu has acquired the Hindi and Telugu satellite rights of at a fancy price.  This film is based on real incidents and belongs to the romantic thriller genre.  It's as thrilling as films such as 'Geethanjali' and 'Tripura' and is a family entertainer."

Also featuring are Vidyullekha Raman, Chammak Chandra, Cartoonist Mallik, Jeeva, Rocket Raghava, CVL Narasimha Rao, and Indu Anand. Music is composed by Anup Rubens. 

 

