The Rana Daggubati Show: ‘Natural Star’ Nani Opens Up About His Love Story With Anjana

New Delhi: Rana Daggubati kicks off his first and unfiltered talk show 'The Rana Daggubati Show' with ‘Natural Star’ Nani, Priyanka Mohan, and Teja Sajja which will premiere exclusively on Prime Video from today (November 23).

During their unfiltered chat, the celebrities discussed family, love, hobbies, and their latest stint at IIFA, among other things, making the episode an exciting watch for viewers.

Earlier Prime Video premiered the debut episode of its first-ever Telugu Original talk show, 'The Rana Daggubati Show' at the prestigious 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on November 21

The first episode dives into candid conversations filled with playful banter, heartwarming moments, and profound reflections.

Rana -Nani's Candid Chat

The interaction took an endearing turn when Rana curiously asked Nani about his married life with Anjana Yelavarthy.

Blushing Nani revealed how his wife Anjana’s family, comprising highly qualified individuals in technical fields, was starkly different from his own background.

He said, “She is the granddaughter of the famous and celebrated scientist, Mr. Yelavarthy Nayudamma. Anjana has a diary—his diary. On one of its pages, he's written, “I met Mrs. Indira Gandhi today.” A few pages later, he writes, “After my breakfast with NTR Sir!”

“I honestly didn’t think our wedding plans would materialize. It was back when I had just started out in the film industry. As actors, we don’t know what the future has in store for us. They (Anjuna’s family) were all brilliant in academics.”

When Rana questioned how he convinced his wife's family of their marriage, Nani cheekily quipped, “Once you meet me, all such doubts get cleared. Those doubts stay only until you meet me.”

Created and hosted by the charismatic Rana Daggubati and executive produced by him under the banner of Spirit Media, the unscripted Telugu Original eight-episode series features a dazzling line-up of guests, including Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Sreeleela, Nani, S.S. Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Varma among others.

The Rana Daggubati Show will stream exclusively on Prime Video from November 23, available in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide, with new episodes every Saturday.