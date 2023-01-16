topStoriesenglish
THUNIVU VS VARISU

Thunivu vs Varisu Box Office Collections Day 5 India, Worldwide: Thalapathy Vijay or Superstar Ajith, who is winning the battle? Check here

Varisu and Thunivu Box Office Collections, News Updates: Thalapathy Vijay is winning the box office battle till now, but Monday will be the acid test for both the movies as holiday period is coming to an end now.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 12:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Two legendary stars from the South film industry, Ajith and Thalapathy Vijay's recent releases Thunivu and Varisu have stormed the Box Office windows with massive numbers. Both are big earners and surely benefitted from the Pongal and Makar Sankranti festival holidays. The films received mixed reviews but are raking huge moolah in India and worldwide. It looks like Thalapathy Vijay is winning the box office battle till now, but Monday will be the acid test for both the movies as holiday period is coming to an end now.

According to the most recent box office figures, Varisu has now made 85.70 crores nett at the Indian box office (inclusive of Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages). It now intends to quickly join the 100-crore club. In contrast, Thunivu has made 68 crores nett in its first five days of release (including Tamil and Telugu).

Thunivu

Thunivu is an action thriller with Ajith Kumar playing a slightly negative character. Malayalam actress Manju Warrier essays the female lead, while Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Veeran, Ajay, and GM Sundar appear in crucial roles. After the success of his last two films with H Vinoth, Ajith returns with another promising film. Ghibran scored music for Ajith for the first time inThunivu, while the cinematography is handled by Nirav Shah.

Varisu

Varisu is a family drama, story of a man who is the son of a business tycoon. He is forced to take over his father’s empire under some unfavorable circumstances. The film is jointly scripted by director Vamshi Paidipally, Hari, and Ashishor Solomon. Rashmika Mandanna appears as the female lead opposite Vijay. Besides them, it also boasts a stellar supporting cast, including R Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Khushbu, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, and Sangeetha Krish. 

