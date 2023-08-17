trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2650126
NewsEntertainmentRegional
TIGER NAGESWARA RAO TEASER

Tiger Nageswara Rao Teaser: Ravi Teja’s Roaring Glimpse Will Give Fans Goosebumps - Watch

Tiger Nageswara Rao Teaser: Ravi Teja looks menacing in the clipping. The movie has been directed by Vamsee.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 04:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Tiger Nageswara Rao Teaser: Ravi Teja’s Roaring Glimpse Will Give Fans Goosebumps - Watch Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Marking his Pan-India debut, Ravi Teja won millions of hearts when the first glimpse of his character was released, wanting audiences to see more of him. Well, the wait is finally over as the makers today, dropped a rip-roaring teaser leaving audiences at the tenterhooks of their seats. 

The electrifying teaser showcases the Mighty Tiger (Ravi Teja) as he dominates the realm of terror in Stuartpuram, a city known far and wide as the crime capital of South India. The teaser also introduces Anupam Kher as an IB officer and Murali Sharma as the DSP, creating a seamless fusion of high-octane action and gripping suspense.


Directed by Vamsee, Tiger Nageswara Rao is based on true rumours, set against the evocative backdrop of the 70s. Along with Ravi Teja, Anupam Kher and Murali Sharma, Nupur Sanon as well as Gayathri Bhardwaj will also be seen essaying a never-seen-before avatar in the film. 

Tiger Nageswara Rao is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts. Co-produced by Mayank Singhaniya and Archana Agarwal, this Pan-Indian film starring Ravi Teja will hit the theatres on the 20th of October, 2023.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train