close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sharwanand

Tollywood actor Sharwanand to team up with a debutant director for his Tamil film

Sharwanand is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film in Kenya

Tollywood actor Sharwanand to team up with a debutant director for his Tamil film

Actor Sharwanand is said to be teaming up with a debutant director for his upcoming film which will be made in Tamil. This project is said to be bankrolled by SR Prabhu and will be released in Telugu as well. It is said that the story has a larger appeal and so, Sharwa wanted this film to be made as a bilingual. The details of the director and the cast are kept under wraps. An official announcement will be made soon by the producers. Sharwanand has been part of many Tamil films with JK Enum Nanbanin Vaazhkai being his last.

Well, Sharwa is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film in Kenya, which is a remake of Tamil blockbuster movie ’96. This film is being directed by Prem Kumar, who directed the original version too. Samantha Akkineni is the leading lady of this film and this remake project marks the first time collaboration of Sharwanand and Samantha. The film was launched on Ugadi and the team recently flew to Kenya to shoot some scenes only on Sharwanand.

On the other hand, Sharwa also has Sudheer Varma’s directorial in his kitty. This film has Kalyani Priyadarshan and Kajal Aggarwal as the leading ladies. This film is also underway and the team was recently shooting in Spain and canned some shots in between Kajal and Sharwanand. In this film, Sharwa will be seen as a gangster. The shoot of the film is expected to be wrapped up soon and is said to be released in the end of the year.

Tags:
Sharwanandsamantha akkineniKalyani PriyadarshanKajal Aggarwal
Next
Story

Trailer of Maharshi unveiled at a grand pre-release event

Must Watch

PT17M59S

DNA analysis of IED blast by naxals in Gadchiroli