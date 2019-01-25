हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Telugu Cinema industry

Tollywood's first and biggest Awards event of the Year on Zee Telugu

Gear up to have an extravagant weekend with Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD on the 26th and 27th of January at 6:00 PM. 

Tollywood&#039;s first and biggest Awards event of the Year on Zee Telugu

The talent that has revolutionized the Telugu Cinema industry, owing to their remarkable work, were invited to a first-of-its-kind platform Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2018, exclusive to the Tollywood fraternity, on the 6th of January 2019, at Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Stadium, Hyderabad.

Gear up to have an extravagant weekend with Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD on the 26th and 27th of January at 6:00 PM. The Awards ceremony also featured a line-up of sizzling performances by the who's who from Tollywood and top artists from the Zee Telugu Kutumbam to heighten the entertainment quotient for the night.

Watch Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2018 on January 26th and 27th at 6:00 PM only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD~

Complete winner's list from Zee Cine Awards 2018:

