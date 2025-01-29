TOXIC: Kiara Advani And Yash Arrive In Bangalore To Shoot A Crucial Leg Of The Film

'KGF' fame Yash and Kiara Advani starrer "Toxic" has already managed to create a lot of buzz among movie buffs. Going by the recent update regarding the much-anticipated drama, Yash and Kiara Advani have arrived in Bangalore to kickstart a long and significant leg of the "Toxic" shoot.

A source close to the production house revealed, “After completing the pivotal schedule in Goa, Kiara Advani and Yash have now arrived in Bangalore to begin a long and crucial leg of shooting for Toxic. This schedule will delve into the film’s intense narrative, and both Yash and Kiara are thrilled to bring this unique story to life.”

The sources further claim that the Bangalore schedule of the drama will incorporate some critical scenes that explore important aspects of the storyline.

Prior to this, the makers shot a song sequence for the movie in Goa featuring Kiara Advani and Yash. Renowned choreographer Ganesh Acharya has helmed the track.

"Toxic" will see the return of Yash in a dancing avatar after a very long time. Aside from Kiara Advani and Yash, "Toxic" will also see Lady Superstar Nayanthara, and Darrell D'Silva in pivotal roles, along with others.

"Toxic" is expected to be set against the backdrop of a bygone era. The film will revolve around a powerful drug cartel in Goa that pulls the strings behind a facade of sun-soaked beaches and vibrant culture.

The rumor mills are of the opinion that Nayanthara has replaced Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan in the movie. Made under the direction of Geetu Mohandas, the drama is looking at a late 2025 release.

As the project is still in the shooting stage, further details regarding the film have been kept under wraps for now.

In addition to "Toxic", Kiara Advani has also been roped in as the leading lady in Ayan Mukerji's "War 2". With Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR in the lead, the film will see the return of Kabir Dhaliwal (Hrithik Roshan) combating a new threat to the nation.