UI Movie X Review: Fans Divided Over Sci-Fi Thriller's Complex Storyline
Upendra Rao’s sci-fi action thriller UI receives mixed to negative reviews.
New Delhi: Upendra Rao’s latest sci-fi action thriller, UI, hit theatres today, drawing fans and moviegoers alike. While some are celebrating its release, many others have expressed disappointment. Set in a fictional world, the narrative explores the psychological conflict between a town's king and an extraordinary man.
Superstar Aamir Khan praised the movie's trailer calling it out himself as a big fan of Upendra Rao, saying when he saw the trailer he was 'shocked'.
Dear Aamir sir, it was a dream come true moment to meet and seek your blessings for UI The Warner Movie
thanks for your love and support #UiTheMovieOnDEC20th#Aamirkhan#UppiDirects #Upendra @nimmaupendra #GManoharan @Laharifilm @enterrtainers @kp_sreekanth… pic.twitter.com/EcPcIVgS8z — Upendra (@nimmaupendra) December 11, 2024
One fan posted humoursly: “U A U/A UI He who knows not, who knows. He who knows, who knows not.”
Brainly movie#BrainlyUI #UiTheMovie#UiReview @nimmaupendra pic.twitter.com/CDJSJDxNZ0 — JD ;) John DuraiRaj (@REALSTARFAN) December 20, 2024
Another fan shared a humorous scene from the movie with the caption: “If you are intelligent, get out of the theatre right now!” They tweeted: "#UiTheMovie Classic Upendra"
#UiTheMovie
Classic Upandra
Ui Movie Getting Mixed Reviews #UiTheMovie#UiTheMovieOnDEC20th #Upendra pic.twitter.com/lozJv0Kes0 — OG DRAKE (@Ogdrakee007) December 20, 2024
One user expressed mixed feelings about the film, saying: “. #UiTheMovie Average First Half. Hoping for a better Second Half. The legacy created by the 'God of Direction' @nimmaupendra is missing.”
. #UiTheMovie Average First Half
Hoping best for 2nd Half
The legacy created by God of direction @nimmaupendra is missing.#UiTheMovieOnDEC20th #UiTheMovieReview pic.twitter.com/yI9qbuduHF — ಕನ್ನಡ ಪ್ರೇಮಿ (@Kannada__Premi) December 20, 2024
Another fan said: "UI the movie is difficult to understand. If you don't understand it, you’ll probably hate it. This is no regular piece of work. Ignore other social media notifications while watching; every 10 seconds is important."
Ui the movie is difficult to understand if you don't understand the movie you will hate it for sure this is not regular piece
Ignore other social media notifications while watching every 10 secs is important #UiTheMovie #UIMovie #UITheMovieFromDec20 pic.twitter.com/wh3Q9HmqLo — Uppiboss (Ui) (@_Im_An_InDIAN) December 20, 2024
Along with Upendra, the film features a strong supporting cast including Reeshma Nanaiah, Murali Sharma, Sunny Leone, Jisshu Sengupta, Nidhi Subbaiah, Sadhu Kokila, Murali Krishna, and Indrajit Lankesh.
