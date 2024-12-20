New Delhi: Upendra Rao’s latest sci-fi action thriller, UI, hit theatres today, drawing fans and moviegoers alike. While some are celebrating its release, many others have expressed disappointment. Set in a fictional world, the narrative explores the psychological conflict between a town's king and an extraordinary man.

Superstar Aamir Khan praised the movie's trailer calling it out himself as a big fan of Upendra Rao, saying when he saw the trailer he was 'shocked'.

Take A Look:

One fan posted humoursly: “U A U/A UI He who knows not, who knows. He who knows, who knows not.”

Another fan shared a humorous scene from the movie with the caption: “If you are intelligent, get out of the theatre right now!” They tweeted: "#UiTheMovie Classic Upendra"

One user expressed mixed feelings about the film, saying: “. #UiTheMovie Average First Half. Hoping for a better Second Half. The legacy created by the 'God of Direction' @nimmaupendra is missing.”

Another fan said: "UI the movie is difficult to understand. If you don't understand it, you’ll probably hate it. This is no regular piece of work. Ignore other social media notifications while watching; every 10 seconds is important."

Along with Upendra, the film features a strong supporting cast including Reeshma Nanaiah, Murali Sharma, Sunny Leone, Jisshu Sengupta, Nidhi Subbaiah, Sadhu Kokila, Murali Krishna, and Indrajit Lankesh.