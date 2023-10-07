Upcoming Action Thriller 'Ghost' Is All Set To Hit Big Screens, Receives Clearance From CBFC

New Delhi: The highly anticipated film ‘Ghost’ directed by MG Srinivas, has just green light from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A rating.

In the latest update, the makers of the film have taken to social media to announce that the film has been certified U/A by the CBFC. Additionally, they also revealed that the film would have a run time of 2 hours and 7 minutes.

Ghost is one of the most awaited projects of Shivanna this year. It's worth noting that this film is part of the Birbal Trilogy. Aside from Shiva Rajkumar in the lead it also features an ensemble cast that includes Jayaram, Prashant Narayanan, Satya Prakash and more. Furthermore, the film sees Anupam Kher making his Kannada debut.

The film's trailer was unveiled on October 1st, with several prominent figures from the film industry, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dhanush, SS Rajamouli, and Pen Movies, participating in its launch. Ghost is slated for a grand release on October 19th and will be accessible in multiple languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi.

With the CBFC's U/A certification, Ghost is set to offer a thrilling cinematic experience to audiences of all ages. It promises to be an exciting addition to South Indian cinema, and fans can hardly wait for its arrival in theaters.