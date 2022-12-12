Uplifting the action level, Prithviraj Sukumaran unfolds the gang leader in 'Kaapa'- Trailer out now

New Delhi: Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer ‘Kaapa’ directed by Shaji Kailas tells the tale of a ruthless gang boss. The much-anticipated film is receiving a lot of praise for its raucous trailer. As fierce as it looks, Prithviraj's character is that one rowdy who can alone fight a group of people to win it royally.

Prithviraj Sukumaran is portrayed as having a distinctive, dynamic persona in the trailer, which tells the tale of Law Above Justice. With the action thriller Kaapa, which stars Pan India Star Prithviraj Sukumaran, the public will be entertained by a forceful performance that conveys a compelling tale. The strong and fierce role that Prithviraj Sukumaran is portraying in the film "Kaapa" has raised the expectations of the actor's fans for the project and the film will undoubtedly feature some of the most adored execution techniques of renowned director Shaji Kailas.

Apart from Prithviraj Sukumaran, "Kaapa" also stars Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali,Jagadheesh, Anna Ben in crucial roles. The movie is scheduled to release on 22nd December 2022 and has created a buzz where audiences are eagerly waiting to witness another huge blockbuster from Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Prithviraj Sukumaran has a busy year ahead with the release of Salaar which also stars Prabhas and is directed by Prashant Neel. Apart from this Prithviraj will also be working on his acting and directorial venture L2: Empuraan with Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.