Urvashi Rautela joins forces with Pushpa 2 producers, set to play a Navy officer in Waltair Veerayya starring Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja

New Delhi: Model-actress Urvashi Rautela's popularity is on a rise and the stunner never fails to grab the limelight with her scintillating looks and persona. The actress has made her way into the hearts of the audience and is now making her way in the Tollywood industry big time. She will be seen in Waltair Veerayyaa, the actioner will be directed by Bobby Kolli.

As per the sources, the actress is going to be seen playing the character of a Navy Office to which the source reveals, "Urvashi has been roped in or the film by the makers of Pushpa 2, and the actress has been offered the character of a Navy officer, where she will be seen doing a strong yet very intense role. She will be seen along with Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja . Urvashi has started shooting for her role".

The close source has confirmed the news and we just can't wait to see her in an intense role-playing of a Navy Officer.

The film has all the masala that it hopes to have as an action entertainer. The film is largely produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, while GK Mohan is its co-producer.

‘Walter Veeraiah’ is planned to release next year.