Venkatesh Daggubati to team up with Trinadha Rao

As his latest film F2-Fun and Frustration has become blockbuster hits, actor Venkatesh Daggubati is pretty happy. Among films like Kathanayakudu and Vinaya Vidheya Rama which released as part of Sankranti race, F2 has managed to garner good collections at the box office and it has been producer Dil Raju’s biggest hit ever. The film also had Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada in lead roles and is directed by Anil Ravipudi. This film is the first blockbuster hit of the year.

Venky’s comedy in the film is something that everyone has enjoyed, irrespective of the age. Along with his amazing timing of comedy, Tamannaah’s glamour show and Mehreen’s expressions worked big time in the theatres.

Venkatesh has 'Venky Mama' in the pipeline and for this film, he will pair up with his nephew Naga Chaitanya. Earlier, Venky played a cameo in Chaitanya’s 'Premam' and this time they will be playing full-length roles in this Bobby directorial. This is a crazy multi-starrer film which was officially launched but hasn’t gone on floors yet. This film will be produced by Suresh Babu under Suresh Productions.

On the other hand, Venkatesh, the 58-year-old actor, has given a nod to one more project is what the sources say. Apparently, the 'Babu Bangaram' actor has given a nod to Trinadha Rao Nakkina, the director who helmed 'Nenu Local' and 'Hello Guru Premakosame', recently. The director is known for his family entertainers and it is said that script writer Prasanna Kumar has penned a script for this project. If everything goes according to the plan, the film will go on floors soon.