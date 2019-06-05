Venkatesh Daggubati to wrap up Kashmir schedule of Venky Mama soon

Actor Venkatesh Daggubati has been shooting in the beautiful locations of Kashmir for more than two weeks now for his upcoming film Venky Mama and as per the latest report, this schedule will be completed on June 13. After that, the team will be back to Hyderabad and shoot an extensive schedule and without taking any long breaks in between, the team is expecting to finish shooting the film as soon as possible.

Venky Mama has been shooting some crucial army backdrop scenes for the eagerly awaited family entertainer. A major portion of the film’s talkie part will be completed with this schedule.

This film also has Naga Chaitanya Akkineni in one of the lead roles and is directed by Bobby. The film is produced by Suresh Babu Daggubati under Suresh Productions in association with People Media Factory’s TG Vishwaprasad. The film is tentatively scheduled to hit screens on September 13.

Expectations are high on this film as the real-life uncle and nephew will be playing the same on screen too. The film is expected to release post-Dussehra, or during Sankranti.

Earlier, in Chay’s Premam, Venky made a cameo and their presence together on screen in a delight to the eye.

Chay’s recent film Majili is a huge hit at the box office and after wrapping up Venky Mama, the actor will be teaming up with Shashi, a debutante director under Dil Raju’s banner Sri Venakteswara Creations.