Vijay Sethupathi and superstar Thalapathy Vijay's 'Thalapathy 64' shoot begins

New Delhi: South superstar Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi have joined forces for an upcoming ambitious project 'Thalapathy 64' has gone on the floors. The venture will be helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Vijay enjoys a massive fan following and thanks to them #Thalapathy64 became a top trend on Twitter this morning. It is bankrolled by XB Film Creators, who shared the news on its official Twitter handle.

'Thalapathy 64' began with a small puja before the shoot commences. The makers sought the blessings of the almighty for the success of the big entertainer.

The project stars Vijay Sethupathi, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Anthony Varghese and Malavika Mohanan in important roles. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music.

The film will come out in the first half of 2020.