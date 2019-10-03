close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Thalapathy 64

Vijay Sethupathi and superstar Thalapathy Vijay's 'Thalapathy 64' shoot begins

The project stars Vijay Sethupathi, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Anthony Varghese and Malavika Mohanan in important roles. 

Vijay Sethupathi and superstar Thalapathy Vijay&#039;s &#039;Thalapathy 64&#039; shoot begins
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: South superstar Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi have joined forces for an upcoming ambitious project 'Thalapathy 64' has gone on the floors. The venture will be helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Vijay enjoys a massive fan following and thanks to them #Thalapathy64 became a top trend on Twitter this morning. It is bankrolled by XB Film Creators, who shared the news on its official Twitter handle.

'Thalapathy 64' began with a small puja before the shoot commences. The makers sought the blessings of the almighty for the success of the big entertainer.

The project stars Vijay Sethupathi, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Anthony Varghese and Malavika Mohanan in important roles. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music.

The film will come out in the first half of 2020.

Tags:
Thalapathy 64Vijay SethupathiThalapathy VijayVijay
Next
Story

Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy leaked online by Tamilrockers

Must Watch

PT12M50S

Watch Top 10 news of the day