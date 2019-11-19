close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sarileru Neekevvaru

Wait over! Here's when Mahesh Babu's 'Sarileru Neekevaru' teaser will be unveiled

Earlier, he had posted a sneak-peek of the teaser which sent Mahesh Babu fans into a tizzy.

Wait over! Here&#039;s when Mahesh Babu&#039;s &#039;Sarileru Neekevaru&#039; teaser will be unveiled
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Popular South star Mahesh Babu's fans can't keep calm over the teaser release of his upcoming venture 'Sarileru Neekevaru'. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite him in the lead role and the buzz around this venture is palpable.

Finally, the wait is over as the makers have unlocked the teaser release date for fans online. Filmmaker Anil Ravipudi took to Twitter and shared the date and time details of when the teaser will be unveiled.

The teaser will be out on November 22, 2019 at 5.04 pm. Check his tweet:

Earlier, he had posted a sneak-peek of the teaser which sent Mahesh Babu fans into a tizzy.

The Telugu drama is written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. It has been produced by AK Entertainments, G Mahesh Babu Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Sri Venkateswara Creations.

'Sarileru Neekevvaru' features Vijayashanti, Aadhi Pinisetty, Prakash Raj, Pradeep Rawat, Hari Teja, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Prasad, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore and Anasuya Bharadwaj in important roles.

The film will hit the screens on January 12, 2020 on Makar Sankranti festival.

 

Tags:
Sarileru NeekevvaruMahesh BabuSarileru Neekevvaru teaser
Next
Story

Mahesh Babu starrer 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' teaser sneak-peek is a must watch!

Must Watch

PT3M59S

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slams Asaduddin Owaisi