Wait over! Here's when Mahesh Babu's 'Sarileru Neekevaru' teaser will be unveiled

New Delhi: Popular South star Mahesh Babu's fans can't keep calm over the teaser release of his upcoming venture 'Sarileru Neekevaru'. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite him in the lead role and the buzz around this venture is palpable.

Finally, the wait is over as the makers have unlocked the teaser release date for fans online. Filmmaker Anil Ravipudi took to Twitter and shared the date and time details of when the teaser will be unveiled.

The teaser will be out on November 22, 2019 at 5.04 pm. Check his tweet:

Earlier, he had posted a sneak-peek of the teaser which sent Mahesh Babu fans into a tizzy.

The Telugu drama is written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. It has been produced by AK Entertainments, G Mahesh Babu Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Sri Venkateswara Creations.

'Sarileru Neekevvaru' features Vijayashanti, Aadhi Pinisetty, Prakash Raj, Pradeep Rawat, Hari Teja, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Prasad, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore and Anasuya Bharadwaj in important roles.

The film will hit the screens on January 12, 2020 on Makar Sankranti festival.