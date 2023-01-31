What's the Connection Between Chiranjeevi Konidela and Allu Arjun's family? Check out

Allu Arjun enjoys a huge fan base all across the world. While the superstar has always been busy entertaining the audience, amid all of it he never misses spending quality time with his family. Be it family gettogether, holidays, birthday parties, wedding functions, or candid clicks with family members, Allu Arjun knows how to cherish and enjoy life to the fullest with his family people.

So, bringing you a glance at the life of Allu Arjun, here are the moments that prove it all that he is a perfect family man.

His caption says it all about how eagerly Allu Arjun has been waiting for this family trip and finally he is ready to enjoy the moment with everyone

That's truly a quality time Allu Arjun enjoys with all the cousins and their cherishing smiles are truly heart-winning.

Allu Arjun is here spreading smiles on the occasion of Christmas with all his mega-cousins.

This picture is a perfect click capturing the moment with the elder brother Venkatesh and the younger one Allu Sirish and the three brothers donning a heritage look is truly stunning.

Yet another one with the younger brother Allu Sirish, Allu Arjun drops a super cool cherishing picture with the younger sibling Allu Sirish.

It's truly the most adorable father-son moment captured in a picture while Allu Arjun is captured with his father Allu Aravind.

Family holidays are the best way to cherish quality time with our loved ones and Allu Arjun knows it all which is well evident in this family picture.

Calling up a perfect family holiday to celebrate the birthday of his son Allu Ayaan, Allu Arjun is always on his toes to capture a perfect moment with the family people.



Capturing the growth with the Allu family on the launch of Allu Studious in the Centenary year of his grandfather Shri Allu Ramalingaiah, it's truly a moment that speaks a lot about the Allu family's legacy.

On the work front, As Pushpa 2 was announced this year, the megastar had fans in a frenzy as they can’t wait to watch Allu Arjun reprise his role in the iconic franchise that is guaranteed to be the biggest film in 2023.