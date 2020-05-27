Why Kamal Haasan and his ‘Vishwaroopam’ co-star Pooja Kumar are trending

New Delhi: Superstar Kamal Haasan has occupied a spot on the trends list for rumours that he is dating his ‘Vishwaroopam’ co-star Pooja Kumar. Reports that the duo are dating took the internet by storm earlier this week and meanwhile, it was also stated that Pooja might co-star with Haasan in his forthcoming project ‘Thalaivan Irukkiran’.

As per the latest inputs, Pooja has apparently dismissed their dating rumours and of signing the actor’s film, she responded with a no.

Pooja, an Indian-American origin actress, has worked with Kamal Haasan in three films - ‘Uttama Villain’ and ‘Vishwaroopam’ series - in which she played his wife. The 65-year-old actor also had a cameo in Pooja’s film ‘Meen Kuzhambum Mann Paanaiyum’.

The actress has often been spotted at Kamal Haasan’s parties and event at home. Her Instagram account too is filled with pictures of them together from shooting locations and events, perhaps which lead to their dating rumours.

Apart from Tamil films, Pooja, 43, has also starred in Hollywood projects like ‘Man on a Ledge’, ‘Bollywood Hero’, ‘Flavors’, ‘Park Sharks’, ‘Bollywood Beats’ and ‘Night of Henna’.

Meanwhile, as of now, Kamal Haasan is looking forward to the release of his next film ‘Indian 2’. The much-delayed movied is directed by S Shankar. It is a sequel to their 1996 hit film ‘Indian’, which starred Manisha Koirala and Urmila Matondkar as female leads. ‘Indian 2’ has Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Bobby Simha and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles.