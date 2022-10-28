Yashoda trailer OUT: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wins hearts with her fierce avatar, check out reactions!

New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most talented and hardworking actresses in the Indian film industry, and her presence on-screen has always won over audiences thanks to her dedication to her craft. The actress recently released the trailer of her upcoming film 'Yashoda' and which has been receiving praise from fans all over the country.

Samantha, who plays a solo lead in the film, can be seen in some high-octane action sequences and has started taking over the internet, especially in the Hindi market.

While the country's leading lady has been spreading her magic in the south, the trailer has drawn a large number of her northern fans to show their support for her performance. Since the trailer's release, netizens have flooded the comments section with their love and best wishes.



Here are some of the comments of the star's fans:

sam you choose superb concept,and your acting is too good ,I am awaiting for movie and all the very best @Samanthaprabhu2 October 27, 2022

Samantha Garu you really good great actor

Good film yashoda Trailor

November 11th yashoda cinema rellize

Waitting

God bless u Samantha Garu — BirudalaDasaradharami Reddy (@BirudalaReddy) October 27, 2022

Furthermore, a few days ago, superstars from various languages took to social media to release the trailer for 'Yashoda.' Varun Dhawan launched it in Hindi, followed by Vijay Deverakonda in Telugu, Suriya in Tamil, Rakshit Shetty in Kannada, and Dulquer Salmaan in Malayalam.

Samantha's film will be released in theatres on November 11th. The multi-industry superstar will also be seen in Citadel, Khushi, Shaakuntalam, and an unannounced Hollywood project.