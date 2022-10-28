topStories
YASHODA TRAILER

Yashoda trailer OUT: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wins hearts with her fierce avatar, check out reactions!

Samantha' Ruth Prabhu starrer will be released in theatres on the 11th of November.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 05:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The trailer of Yashoda is out
  • The film stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role
  • The film is slated for release on the 11th of November

Trending Photos

New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most talented and hardworking actresses in the Indian film industry, and her presence on-screen has always won over audiences thanks to her dedication to her craft. The actress recently released the trailer of her upcoming film 'Yashoda' and which has been receiving praise from fans all over the country. 

Samantha, who plays a solo lead in the film, can be seen in some high-octane action sequences and has started taking over the internet, especially in the Hindi market.
While the country's leading lady has been spreading her magic in the south, the trailer has drawn a large number of her northern fans to show their support for her performance. Since the trailer's release, netizens have flooded the comments section with their love and best wishes.
 
Here are some of the comments of the star's fans:

Furthermore, a few days ago, superstars from various languages took to social media to release the trailer for 'Yashoda.' Varun Dhawan launched it in Hindi, followed by Vijay Deverakonda in Telugu, Suriya in Tamil, Rakshit Shetty in Kannada, and Dulquer Salmaan in Malayalam.

Samantha's film will be released in theatres on November 11th. The multi-industry superstar will also be seen in Citadel, Khushi, Shaakuntalam, and an unannounced Hollywood project.

Yashoda trailerSamantha Ruth PrabhuSamantha Ruth Prabhu picsVarun DhawanDulquer SalmaanSuriya

