Arya, Siddhi Idnani's Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam To Premiere On OTT

New Delhi: ZEE5 on Tuesday (July 4) has announced the World Digital Premiere of 'Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam', which is July 7, 2023. Directed by M Muthaiah, the Tamil action-drama stars Arya, Siddhi Idnani, Prabhu, K. Bhagyaraj, Master Mahendran, BS Avinash, Aadukalam Naren, Madhusudhan Rao, Renuka in pivotal roles. Following its resounding success in the theatres, the rural action entertainer that transgresses the social code in an attempt to unite religions is set to premiere on ZEE5 on July 7, 2023 in Tamil.

Produced by Zee Studios and Vedikkaranpatti. S Sakthivel [Drumsticks Productions], the film chronicles the journey of a young woman named TamilSelvi [Siddhi Idnani] who embarks on a journey to meet a strong-willed rebellious convict, Kathar Basha Engira Muthuramalingam [Arya]. The story unveils the mysterious nature of Kathar and TamilSelvi’s relationship, the deep-seated animosity between the former and Vedigundu Veyilan (Thamizh), and his hustle to defy the formidable adversaries life throws at him.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Visits Siddhivinayak Temple With Sister Samiksha, Actor Distributes Prasad



cre Trending Stories

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, "Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam is a compelling tale of love, resilience and determination and we are delighted to collaborate with Drumsticks Productions to stream the film on the platform. We continuously strive to showcase thought-provoking content that will not only entertain but also empower our audience. The film exemplifies rich storytelling and comprises of stellar performances essential to create such an impact. We are confident that ‘Kathar Basha Engira Muthuramalingam’ will make a lasting impression on our viewers."

Director M Muthaiah said, "'Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam’ is an emotional tale that explores love, sacrifice, and the power of resilience. There is a relentless need to change the religious dynamic that the audience is used to consuming. Keeping this in mind, we have worked hard to create a film that will break the socio-religious codes while engaging my viewers with some action-packed entertainment and drama. I’m grateful that I got to work with a set of talented cast and crew who helped make this film a success on the big screen, and I look forward to the response that the film will receive in the digital space as well."

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Sizzles In Red Hot Bikini, Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Latest Photos From Italy Vacation

Arya said, "Essaying the role of Kathar has been a transformative experience of my life. I am grateful for having the opportunity of working alongside an experienced team of artists. I wish everyone watches our film and seeks inspiration from Kathar's unwavering spirit and his quest for justice."

Get ready to watch 'Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam' on ZEE5 from July 7.