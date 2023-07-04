Kareena Kapoor Sizzles In Red Hot Bikini, Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Latest Photos From Italy Vacation

Mumbai: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to be having a lot of fun during her vacation in Italy. The actor recently wrapped up the shooting for her next project 'The Crew' following which she jetted off to Europe for a family vacation. On Monday, Kareena offered a glimpse into her 'Summer Lunch' date with cutest company, including her husand Saif Ali Khan and elder son Taimur Ali Khan. A day later, Bebo gave her fans a sneak peek into her beach day on Instagram stories.

In the picture, Kareena can be seen trying her swimming skills. She is seen posing for the camera on the beach dressed in her red bikini. She captioned the post, 'Summer times'. No wonder, Kareena looked drop-dead gorgeous in the red bikini and raised the temperature with her hot bod. She was seen without any make-up and having a ball of a time at the beach.

KAREENA KAPOOR SLAYS IN RED BIKINI

On Monday, Kareena shared a couple of pictures from her family vacation. In the photos, she was seen dressed in a blue striped shirt teamed up with a red bralette top and beige bottom. She accessorized her look with a pair of sunglasses. Saif, on the other hand, looked uber cool in a blue shirt and cap. One of the most loved couples in the B-Town, Kareena and Saif posed in style for the camera.

A few days ago, Kareena and Saif jetted off to London and also joined Sonam Kapoor's family for a dinner date. Taking to Insta, Sonam posted pictures from their dinner at London's Mimi Mei Fair. "With the crew Kareena Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor," wrote Sonam (Kareena will feature in Rhea Kapoor's film The Crew). Re-posting the picture, Kareena wrote, "With the best in our fav city." The image shows Kareena, Saif, Sonam, Sonam's husband Anand, Sonam's sister Rhea and Rhea's husband Karan posing for a picture at the dinner table. "What food...the best Chinese," wrote Kareena sharing a picture.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in 'The Crew'. Makers of the film also starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Dilji Dosanjh on Sunday announced the film's official release date. 'The Crew' is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024.

She will also be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in her kitty.

Saif recently featured in the pan-India film 'Adipurush' alongside actors Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The movie is an adaptation of the epic 'Ramayana'. He will be next seen in the film 'Devara' alongside actors Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.