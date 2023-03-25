Exclusive - Pet Care In Summers: 7 Tips On How To Take Care Of Your Furry Friend In Scorching Heat

Summer is here, and as the temperatures rise, it's important to take extra care of our furry friends. As much as the summer heat affects us, it also affects our pets, hence their extra care becomes important to keep them happy and healthy during the hot summer months. Our pets are not able to communicate how they are feeling, so it's up to us to be vigilant and take proactive steps to ensure they stay cool, comfortable, and hydrated. While summer can be a fun time for pets, it can also bring some challenges, such as dehydration, heat stroke, sunburn, and insect bites.

Poorvi Anthony, Co-founder of JUSTDOGS shares some simple tips with us that can help you take the right care and make your pet parenting easier this summer.

Keep them hydrated

The first and most important thing to remember during the summer months is to keep your pets hydrated. Make sure your pets always have access to fresh, clean water. A good water bowl fit for their size can help them stay hydrated and healthy. Don't forget to add some ice cubes to their water bowl to help keep the water cool. Another option is to invest in an Automatic Water Dispenser, which keeps the water moving and can help encourage your pet to drink more. Summers also call for vacations. If you are planning one with your pet, don't miss out on getting a Traveling Bottle to help them stay hydrated wherever you go.

Feed them right

During the summer, pets tend to prefer lighter meals that are easier to digest. Consider switching to a pet food that is specially formulated for the summer season, which usually contains more water and is more easily digestible. Considering Wet Food & Broth-based recipes in their diet can make a nutritious and wholesome meal. Adjust their feeding schedule accordingly by offering smaller, more frequent meals throughout the day

Keep them well-groomed

Bathing is important to keep your pet's skin clean and prevent overheating. Pamper your pet with a relaxing Spa experience and get their hair groomed just right for the summer. You can also bathe them at home with a Pet Shampoo that is formulated for their specific needs. Ensure to bathe them once every two weeks or as needed. Don't over-bathe them or it shall over-dry their skin. However, to keep them clean for the rest of the day, you can always use Dry Shampoo and Wipes. Apply a sprinkle of Pet Perfume to keep them smelling fresh all day long. Along with this, regular brushing is also an essential part to prevent fur mats, which can trap heat and cause skin irritation. Use a Brush or Deshedding Combs that is suitable for your pet's fur type and length.

Protect their paws

The floor and sand can get very hot during the summer months, which can be uncomfortable and even painful for your pets. Consider investing in a pair of boots for your pets to protect their paws from the heat. If your pet isn't comfortable with them, it's always safe to apply some Paw Balm to keep their little paws protected against cracks, cuts and damaged skin. This ultimately helps them stay protected against summer heat.

Keep them cool

Just like humans, pets need to stay cool during the summer months. Make sure your pets have access to air conditioning or fans when they are inside. You can also invest in a Cooling Mat or Cooling Vests, which can help keep your pets cool, relaxed and comfortable. While you look for cooling mats, make sure it fits your pet's size and comfort. We bet your pet will have a tough time getting up from its mat.

Safeguard them from insects

Summer is also the time when insects are out in full force. Make sure your pets are protected from fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes by using a pet-safe Tick Repellent. You can also invest in a Flea and Tick Collar to protect your pets from these pesky pests. Don't let your pet be bugged and irritated with allergies this summer season. Prevent your pets from pest-attack to keep them feeling happy and healthy all summer long.

Make their playtime fun

Summer is the ideal time to play outside with your pet. Water play can be a great way to cool down your pet during summer. Consider toys that promote water play, such as floating toys, water sprinklers, and water guns. These toys can help your pet stay cool and have fun at the same time. Freezing Toys can also make their playtime exciting. Don't miss out on drying your pet after a fun water game.

Don't forget to pamper your pet with a little extra care this summer. Watch out this space for more such interesting summer tips for pets.