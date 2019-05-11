Arunoday Singh, wife Lee Elton separate after 3 years of marriage

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arunoday Singh, who was last seen in Irrfan Khan starrer Blackmail, has announced separation from Canadian wife Lee Elton.

The actor took to Instagram and wrote, "I haven’t been writing or posting for a while. There’s a reason for it, a rather sad one: My marriage seems to be over. Turns out we were very good at love, but couldn’t survive reality. Despite our best efforts, professional counseling, and current trial separation, nothing seems to have helped bridge the fundamental differences that have emerged between us. It seems wiser to let go. I think we both deserve better. We shall try to resolve this with compassion and dignity.”

As per a report published in Mumbai Mirror, Lee runs a garden restaurant in Goa and juggled between the Goa and Mumbai. The two had tied the knot in a private ceremony in December 2016. After marriage, Lee had changed her name to Lee Anna Singh and her Instagram bio reads, ‘Dog Mommy and the wife of a big handsome Gorilla’.

On the work front, Arunoday was last seen in Irrfan Khan’s Blackmail. He recently appeared in a lead role in Ekta Kapoor's web series 'Apaharan: Sabka Katega.'