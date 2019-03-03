Farhan Akhtar's latest Instagram post with Shibani Dandekar will leave you awestruck-See pic

New Delhi: Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar and his rumoured girlfriend Shibani Dandekar are painting the town red with their romance. The good-looking couple is often spotted chilling together and their social media PDA is proof enough to feel that love is the air for these two.

On Sunday, Farhan took to Instagram to post a romantic picture of him and Shibani holding their hands. He captioned the picture as, "There's something so real about holding hands, a kind of complex simplicity, saying so much by doing so little. ~ unknown."

A few days ago, the couple were enjoying a vacation in Mexico.

Earlier this month, Farhan shared a romantic note on rumoured partner's birthday and it was heartwarming. The two have never talked about their personal life in public but have been spotted hanging out together on multiple occasions.

Their social media romance is too cute for words.

The actor-director separated from wife Adhuna Bhabani after staying together for 16 long years. They have two daughters together—Shakya and Akira. The two continue to stay cordial with each other.