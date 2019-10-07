close

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow: Chris Martin, I remain family despite divorce

Gwyneth Paltrow: Chris Martin, I remain family despite divorce

Los Angeles: Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has remained close to her ex-husband and Coldplay rocker Chris Martin for the sake of their children.

She was married to Martin for 10 years and the pair share two children -- 15-year-old daughter Apple and son Moses, 13.

Paltrow and the "Yellow" hitmaker have remained close friends, with the two even holidaying together in the Hamptons, New York in August with her husband Brad Falchuk and Martin' girlfriend Dakota Johnson - a decision Paltrow says is best for their brood, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"My ex and I are really close. We remain a family, even though we're not a couple," Paltrow told News Corp Australia.

The "Avengers: Endgame" actress added they wanted to split in a way that was "the least traumatic" for their children but added: "I'm sure I've f**ked the kids up in other ways."

Paltrow and Martin divorced in 2016 and she wed American writer/producer Brad last year.

 

Gwyneth PaltrowChris MartinDivorce
