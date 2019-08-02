Judgementall Hai Kya writer Kanika Dhillon shuts down rumours of dating Sahil Sangha, says she has never met him

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Dia Mirza announced separation from husband Sahil Sangha after being married for 11 years. The couple issued a joint statement on social media and the news took her fans and many people from the industry by surprise.

Just when the industry was reeling under shocking separation news, another high profile couple in Tinsel town announced separation. Kanika Dhillon and Prakash Kovelamudi, who hogged the limelight because of their latest production Judgementall Hai Kya, ended their years-long association.

This led to rumors that Sahil Sangha's closeness with writer Kanika Dhillon and Dia Mirza's chemistry with co-star Mohit Raina led to the differences between the couples.

However, Kanika took to social media to refute all claims. She wrote, "Laughable-Despicable-Irresponsible! Fiction writing is my job!Can tabloids b a lill more responsible pls? Jst bcos 2news items come at d same time-They can’t b interlinked! It’s not a potpourri! Hav NEVER met Diya/ Sahil in my ENTIRE life! Pls get over it n let us get back 2work!."

Earlier, in a statement to Spotboye, Prakash and Kanika revealed, "Yes, we did split but not during Judgementall Hai Kya. It happened two years back before the cameras rolled on the film."

Prakash Kovelamudi and Kanika Dhillon's latest outing Judgementall Hai Kya starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao became popular because of all the right reasons. The film became one of the most critically-acclaimed films of 2019 and has continued a glorious run at the Box Office.