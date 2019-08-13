Kartik Aaryan shares loved-up picture with his 'princess' Sara Ali Khan on her birthday

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan celebrated her 24th birthday on August 12, 2019, in Bangkok where she was shooting for Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan. While we thought Sara's going to have a working birthday, her rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan flew down to Bangkok to surprise his lady love on her special day.

Kartik took to Instagram to post an adorable picture with Sara Ali Khan on her birthday and captioned it, "Happy Birthday Princess @saraalikhan95 .And Eid Mubarak (this time without the mask )." The picture spoke a lot about their budding romance and we totally are rooting for them as a couple!

In the same post, Kartik extended Eid-al-Adha wishes to their fans but many couldn't understand the last line of his message that read 'this time without the mask'. He referred to a picture of Sara and himself that went viral on Eid-ul-Fitr in June this year. In the picture, Sara had her dupatta wrapped around her face while Kartik hid his face with a handkerchief.

The 'love-affair' started on the couch of Koffee With Karan with Sara expressing her fondness for Kartik on the national television. However, the romance between them seems to have brewed on the sets of their first film together 'Love Aaj Kal 2' directed by Imtiaz Ali. They were spotted together innumerable times doing the shoot of their films and they even posted longish messages expressing how much they will miss each other when the film was wrapped up.

Prior to Kartik's trip to Bangkok, Sara had visited Lucknow to spend time with him. The two were snapped holding hands at a corridor of a 5-star-hotel. The video of the two of the hugging at the airport also went viral on social media.

After two successful projects, Sara is currently busy shooting for Coolie No.1 with Varun Dhawan. The film is the remake of popular Govinda-Karisma Kapoor starrer by the same name. The original was helmed by David Dhawan and this one too is being made under his guidance. Coolie No.1 starring Varun and Sara is all set to hit the screens on May 1, 2020.