Lea Michele

Lea Michele and Zandy Reich get married

They had been dating for about two years.

Los Angeles: 'Glee' alum Lea Michele has tied the knot with her fiance Zandy Reich. The 32-year-old actor and the 36-year-old president of AYR clothing company had announced their engagement in April last year. They had been dating for about two years.

According to People, the couple got married in a romantic ceremony in Northern California. "We are so excited to be married and grateful to be surrounded by our friends and family," the couple told the outlet. 

"And most of all, we're so happy to spend the rest of our lives together," they added. The wedding was attended by family members and friends, including Michele's "Glee" co-stars Darren Criss and Becca Tobin, along with "Scream Queens" actor Emma Roberts. 

 

Lea MicheleZandy Reichlea michele marriageHollywood
