Raksha Bandhan 2019: Sara Ali Khan's message to brother Ibrahim is every sister ever

New Delhi: Actress Sara Ali Khan, who is busy shooting for 'Coolie No. 1' in Thailand, extended her Rakhi greeting to brother Ibrahim Ali Khan via social media.

In a heartwarming post, Sara shared a childhood picture of herself and Ibrahim, a baby then, and wrote, "Happy Rakhi to my baby brother. Missing you today - touching my feet, giving me money, feeding me chocolates and hugging me. I promise to bully you, extort you, greedily eat all your food and force love and cuddles out of you forever. #bestbrother #partnerincrime #safeandsecure."

Didn't Sara's post remind you of your brother?

Sara and Ibrahim are children of actor Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh. Saif is now married to Kareena Kapoor, with whom he has a two-year-old son named Taimur.

Sara shares a cordial relationship with Kareena and Taimur too. She and Ibrahim are often spotted at Saif's home in Mumbai. In 2018, Sara celebrated her first Rakhi with Taimur and they were also joined by Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Pictures from their Rakhi fam jam went crazy viral on social media.

Sara debuted as an actress with last year's film 'Kedarnath'. Her second film - 'Simmba' - also released in 2018. Her upcoming projects are 'Aaj Kal' and the aforementioned 'Coolie No. 1'.