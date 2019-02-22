हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sana Khan

Sana Khan confirms dating Gauahar Khan's ex Melvin Louis

Here's what they said 

Sana Khan confirms dating Gauahar Khan&#039;s ex Melvin Louis

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sana Khan, who was last seen in the movie 'Wajah Tum Ho', has finally opened up about dating choreographer Melvin Louis, who was earlier rumored to be dating Gauahar Khan. Their social media banter has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs.

Confirming her relationship with Melvin, Sana told Spotboye, "Everybody needs love. We’re no different. Yes, I am in love with Melvin and the best part is we are on the same page in this relationship.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Meanwhile, Melvin too confirmed their relationship to the portal, “It’s an endless affair with Sana. She is really special to me. I want all of her, all the time.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

The couple also informed that their families are aware of their relationship and they have blessed them.

Sana Khan melvin louis Gauahar Khan
